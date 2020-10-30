The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Unilever Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 834.2% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of The Unilever Group in the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Unilever Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of UL opened at $57.70 on Friday. The Unilever Group has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.03%.

The Unilever Group Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

