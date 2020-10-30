Ellevest Inc. Boosts Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Snap-on by 31.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 22,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in Snap-on by 8.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 226,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,689,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $1,167,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 22.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.67.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. Insiders have sold 42,713 shares of company stock worth $6,709,767 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $155.91 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $172.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

