Ellevest Inc. Increases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 549,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,412,000 after purchasing an additional 300,127 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Realty Income by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after purchasing an additional 45,217 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Realty Income by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 15,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,233,000 after buying an additional 886,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 39.8% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $58.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.94. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.