TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,918,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,330,000 after purchasing an additional 56,784 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth about $194,702,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 12.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,206,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,048,000 after buying an additional 242,874 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 1.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,008,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,794,000 after buying an additional 19,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,704,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,348,000 after acquiring an additional 459,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.69.

NYSE:TRU opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.34. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 28,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,569,643.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,111,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,414 shares of company stock worth $3,801,572. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

