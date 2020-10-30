Ellevest Inc. Grows Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 15.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 157,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,323,000 after purchasing an additional 108,199 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $317.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.38. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $356.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.04.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.71 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total value of $162,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,245.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,494 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, VTB Capital lowered EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

