Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,572,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,073,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120,113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 272.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,577,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,530 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,605,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,881,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,798.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 549,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after buying an additional 530,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $104.54 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

