Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJK opened at $23.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

