Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $27,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,393,000 after buying an additional 131,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,654,000 after buying an additional 1,296,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 38.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.50.

ODFL stock opened at $190.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $105.80 and a 1 year high of $207.43. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.36.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

