Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,785 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,294.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 71,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 66,778 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CCL. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Macquarie cut shares of Carnival Co. & from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

Shares of CCL opened at $12.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carnival Co. & Plc has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $51.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

