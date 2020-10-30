Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 639 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $3,703,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 72.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.89.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $77.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $87.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average of $76.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

