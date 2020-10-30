Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 12.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,802 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9,036.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,993 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $72.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.72. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WYNN. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.13.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $36,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,697 shares in the company, valued at $696,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $217,630.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

