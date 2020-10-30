Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 556 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Deere & Company by 662.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4,487.5% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $228.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $243.40. The company has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.79 and its 200 day moving average is $179.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.14.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

