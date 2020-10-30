Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its stake in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,849 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCL. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 98.2% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 65.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 97.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 82.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $12.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.16.

In related news, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,294.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.