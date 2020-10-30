Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Fulcrum Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 99,889 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.9% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 113,515.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,358,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,332,235,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Apple by 10.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,952,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,819,485,000 after buying an additional 1,566,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,311,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,220,974,000 after purchasing an additional 295,617 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Argus raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.02.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $115.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1,999.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

