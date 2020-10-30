LSV Asset Management Sells 1,100 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.12% of Comerica worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 37.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 117.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 227.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.89.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.