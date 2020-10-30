LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.38% of Progress Software worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Progress Software by 861.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 106,818 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Progress Software by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after buying an additional 113,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

PRGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Gary Quinn sold 7,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $286,917.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 6,322 shares of company stock worth $238,001 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $36.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Progress Software Corp has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.17 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.