LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.67% of Dine Brands Global worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIN opened at $53.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $885.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.86. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.43. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. Equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

DIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

