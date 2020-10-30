Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 354.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,351 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.2% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 6.3% in the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,420,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $615,598,000 after buying an additional 40,974 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Apple by 7.1% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 68,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 5.1% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $115.32 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1,999.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Apple from $81.25 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.75 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.02.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

