The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of The Andersons worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Andersons in the second quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in The Andersons by 164.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in The Andersons by 15.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in The Andersons in the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Andersons in the second quarter worth $159,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.51 million, a P/E ratio of -129.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.83. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.08%.

ANDE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised The Andersons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

