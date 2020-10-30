Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,571 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.1% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Apple by 185.7% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $81.25 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Argus upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.02.

AAPL stock opened at $115.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,999.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.98. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

