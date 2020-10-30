Standard Life Aberdeen plc Invests $2.31 Million in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,652 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.08% of Installed Building Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 34.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $94,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 703,465 shares of company stock valued at $63,446,131. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $93.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.75. Installed Building Products Inc has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $121.67.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $393.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.61 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

