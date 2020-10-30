Crossvault Capital Management LLC Has $15.66 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 234.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,223 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,813 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 6.8% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $115.32 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1,999.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.02.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.