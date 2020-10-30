NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New $126,000 Investment in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,413.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,889 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $135,378.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,386.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,203 shares of company stock valued at $252,600. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Shares of IONS opened at $46.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.50. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

