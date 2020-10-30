Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 464.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,017 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,057 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Apple by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 501,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,015 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in Apple by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 2,487,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $632,574,000 after purchasing an additional 201,823 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,652,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $928,737,000 after purchasing an additional 225,501 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 80,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.02.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $115.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.98. The stock has a market cap of $1,999.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.