Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 79.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 5.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 19.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 89.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in HSBC by 7.3% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NYSE HSBC opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). HSBC had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. On average, analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

