Cwm LLC Has $32,000 Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,212,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7,640.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 76,407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 29,227 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Moderna by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,607,000 after purchasing an additional 72,937 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $349,950.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,926,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,837,834.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,592 shares of company stock valued at $47,459,604 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

MRNA stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 17.30. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $95.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.79.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.