Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,826 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,081 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.5% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $36,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $51,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 237.9% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $115.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,999.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.98. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $81.25 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.02.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.