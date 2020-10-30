Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,588 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 112.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,441,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,940,000 after buying an additional 2,355,081 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 14.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,612,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,247,000 after buying an additional 332,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,545,000 after buying an additional 253,885 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 70.4% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,605,000 after buying an additional 474,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 20.5% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,131,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 192,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $545,031.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PNR opened at $49.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.18. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

