NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases New Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of CSX by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.61 and a 200 day moving average of $71.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $84.81.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Cowen increased their price target on CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CSX from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.48.

In other CSX news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

