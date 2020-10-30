Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $7.40 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.07% of Gartner worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 40.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 12.9% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $118.28 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $165.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. Gartner had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total transaction of $115,686.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 794,506 shares in the company, valued at $103,627,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,732 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.17.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

