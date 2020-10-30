Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases Shares of 224,100 Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 224,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Nuance Communications as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUAN. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $35.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $338.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.40 million. Analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

In other Nuance Communications news, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $79,474.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,064.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,695.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,023. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

