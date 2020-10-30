Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 88,025 Shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,025 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $7,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 82.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 100.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the third quarter worth $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 36.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the second quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

China Mobile stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. China Mobile Limited has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.9871 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHL shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a research note on Monday, August 17th. New Street Research cut China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut China Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. China Mobile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

