The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 15.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 62,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 312.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 607,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,269,000 after acquiring an additional 331,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

SJM opened at $111.28 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.57 and a 200-day moving average of $112.44.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.73.

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,963.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

