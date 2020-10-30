800,000 Shares in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU) Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,000.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,010,000.

Shares of Starboard Value Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

