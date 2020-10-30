Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock Position Raised by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.05% of FOX worth $8,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in FOX by 809.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in FOX by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 23.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. Fox Corp has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st.

Several research firms have commented on FOX. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 229,024 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,895,077.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,013,965.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nallen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $2,549,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 307,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,827,724.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

