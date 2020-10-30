Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Holdings Cut by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.74 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $74.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.75.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

