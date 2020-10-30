Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Dell were worth $8,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell by 37.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Dell by 24.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Dell by 154.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell by 4.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell alerts:

Shares of DELL opened at $60.52 on Friday. Dell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Cowen increased their target price on Dell from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dell from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dell from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dell from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 33,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $2,209,598.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $32,031,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $4,505,359.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 222,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,743,666.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 676,416 shares of company stock valued at $45,673,010. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.