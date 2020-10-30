Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $8,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 500.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 27.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $83.04 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

