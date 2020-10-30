Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $8.42 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,400 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 400,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HP by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,054,296,000 after buying an additional 16,774,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,009,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $488,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,307 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 910.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $259,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,425 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in HP by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,036,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $285,547,000 after purchasing an additional 353,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,407,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $181,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.21.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

