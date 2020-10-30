Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 7,000 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,434,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,625 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,681,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,111,000 after acquiring an additional 290,339 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 787,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,019,000 after acquiring an additional 306,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,567,000 after acquiring an additional 114,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 504,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

In other news, VP Leanne M. Zumwalt sold 3,772 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $332,049.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,843.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $50,297.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,177.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,982,347. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $85.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.15 and a twelve month high of $92.67.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. On average, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.