Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $9.14 Million in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 220,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,136,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 132.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 45,102 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 275.1% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 109,021 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,931,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 52,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $2,621,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 1,496,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $55,610,503.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,352.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,732,951 shares of company stock valued at $180,452,849.

Pinterest stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of -88.04 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $68.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Pinterest from $44.50 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.19.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

