Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Holdings Lifted by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Imperial Oil worth $8,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The energy company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.1638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.28.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

