Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 12,000 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $90.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average of $83.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.19.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

