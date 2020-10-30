Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 55.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 200.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 66.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $14,004,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,621 shares of company stock valued at $15,337,386. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $162.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.25.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.43.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

