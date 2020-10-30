Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 13,100 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $8,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $340,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $1,179,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.6% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 167.9% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 103,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 64,640 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $90.08 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

In related news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $250,808.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,060.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,376 shares of company stock worth $3,276,535 over the last 90 days. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

