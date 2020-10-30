Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $30,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $161.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $168.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $1,654,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,678,566.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,720,053. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Gabelli cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

