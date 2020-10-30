Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 700 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Cardinal Health worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $396,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 31.2% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 476,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after purchasing an additional 113,333 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 219,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 726.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 166.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 83,305 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.