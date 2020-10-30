Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 158,325 Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 158,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,259,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.14% of Brookfield Renewable as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEPC opened at $66.83 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $69.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.17.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 3.7%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

