Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 472,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,572,000 after buying an additional 14,737 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,168,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,131,000 after buying an additional 144,678 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 441,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,859,000 after buying an additional 67,115 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 105.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $1,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $92,275.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at $271,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $3,164,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,364 shares of company stock worth $8,035,885. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Shares of BSX opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.70. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

