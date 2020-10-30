Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 500 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $10,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. BidaskClub downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.75.

Shares of JKHY opened at $149.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.51. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

